PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has allocated RM100 million for three major sports funds under the 2026 budget, namely the National Sports Trust Fund (KWASN), the Sports Matching Grant (GPS) and the Community Sports Fund (DSK).

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said RM50 million would be channelled to KWASN, RM30 million to GPS and RM20 million to DSK.

She said detailed terms and conditions, including the application schedule, will be uploaded on the KBS website starting Dec 15 to enable associations and organisers to plan ahead and submit complete applications in line with the stipulated timelines.

“I also want to emphasise that KBS, as well as all agencies under the ministry that provide allocations, do not impose any charges or commissions, nor do we appoint runners,” she said.

“So any party wishing to apply may contact us directly, as these allocations are intended for all eligible groups,” she said during the KBS Sports Fund press conference at Menara KBS today.

Commenting on GPS, Hannah said the grants are provided in the form of reimbursement claims for organising high-performance and high-impact tournaments at the state, national and international levels.

She added that events that deliver a significant impact to Malaysia may receive approvals of up to RM1 million.

As for DSK, she explained that the one-off assistance will prioritise sports associations registered with the Sports Commissioner (PJS) and youth clubs registered with the Registrar of Youth Organisations (ROY).

“Starting next year, DSK will also be extended to organisations registered under the Registrar of Societies (ROS). The DSK targets sports and recreational programmes at both district and state levels,” she said.

“Applications below RM10,000 will be paid directly, while amounts exceeding RM10,000 will be disbursed in stages to ensure the programme is genuinely implemented,” she said.

Meanwhile, regarding the KWASN fund, Hannah said that it is open to private athletes participating in sports contested at the Olympic Games or other official sporting events.

“For overseas participation, only tournaments with world-ranking status will be considered. Applications for friendly matches or unrecognised competitions will not be approved,” she said. — Bernama