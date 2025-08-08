KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Malaysia’s top men’s doubles player, Aaron Chia, is dreaming of an all-Malaysian line-up in the men’s doubles semi-finals of the 2025 World Championships in Paris, which will be held from Aug 25 to 31.

Aaron, who partners Soh Wooi Yik, believes the scenario is not impossible given the strong performances by top Malaysian pairs this year, including world No. 3 Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, world No. 7 Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and world No. 22 Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King.

Should that dream come true, the 28-year-old said it would be especially meaningful as the semi-finals at the prestigious tournament — to be held at the Adidas Arena — will take place just a day before Malaysia celebrates its 68th National Day.

“I think Wei Chong-Kai Wun and Wan Arif-Roy King also have a chance of making the semi-finals. If we have four Malaysian pairs there, we can celebrate National Day early,” he told reporters after a training session here today.

Based on this year’s performances, Aaron-Wooi Yik, currently ranked world No. 2, are Malaysia’s most successful pair, having won three titles -- the Badminton Asia Championships, Thailand Open and Singapore Open, in addition to finishing runners-up at the Malaysia Masters and China Open.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun have also captured the Indonesia Masters and Malaysia Masters titles, while Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin and Wan Arif-Roy King each secured a title at the India Open and Macau Open respectively.

Aaron is hopeful that the world championships venue will once again bring him good fortune, having defended his Olympic bronze medal at the same location during the 2024 Olympic Games. He is aiming to recreate the magic of their 2022 world title triumph in Tokyo.

“We played at the same arena last year. I hope we can perform well this time — even better,” he said.

In August 2022, Aaron-Wooi Yik made history as Malaysia’s first badminton world champions after defeating Indonesia’s veteran pair and three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 21-19, 21-14.

Aaron added that their current focus is on maintaining consistency ahead of the Paris showdown.

He also identified world No. 1 pair Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae as the biggest threat to the competition, as the in-form South Koreans have already claimed five titles this year, including the prestigious All England in March. — Bernama