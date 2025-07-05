KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The National Sports Council (NSC) says there is nothing to worry about the ‘strange’ actions of professional singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia, which raised questions after he shared several mysterious sketches on social media yesterday.

NSC director-general Jefri Ngadirin said the council as well as Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh had contacted Lee Zii Jia’s team (Team LZJ) to ascertain why the player is behaving in such a startling manner.

The mysterious posts (apparently of disturbing images including a stitched-up figure holding a blood-stained needle) by Zii Jia have now attracted more than 131,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, raising speculation about their meaning.

Some commenters alleged the 27-year-old may be facing personal or mental health issues or an internal crisis.

“They (Team LZJ) informed that there is nothing to worry about Zii Jia. Maybe Zii Jia, out of curiosity or interest in that kind of art, posted the pictures,” Jefri said.

“However, we are always open to help if his team needs support from NSC or the National Sports Institute (ISN),” he added during the 2025 Athletes’ Day programme at Bukit Jalil National Stadium today.

Jefri also dismissed claims that the Kedah-born athlete is suffering from depression and insisted the NSC will continue to maintain communication with Team LZJ.

“His team and friends also do not see any indication that he has any mental or personal problems. In today’s generation, they might like that kind of art, right? So, let him express himself,” he said.

Zii Jia, currently ranked 27th in the world, is expected to return to action at the Japan Open, which takes place from 15 to 20 July.

His ranking slipped outside the world’s top 20, having only played in two tournaments this year after injuring his right ankle at the World Tour Finals in December. — Bernama