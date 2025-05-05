PARIS, May 5 — Germany’s former Formula One driver and Le Mans 24 Hour winner Jochen Mass died yesterday aged 78, his family reported.

Mass began his F1 career with Surtees before moving on to McLaren.

Mass’s sole F1 win came in Spain in 1975.

But he only picked up half points for his landmark success as the race was cancelled following a crash involving his teammate Rolf Stommelen which killed several fans.

In 1982 he left F1, winning the Le Mans 24 Hour race in 1989.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the death of Jochen Mass today following complications after a stroke in February,” his family reported. — AFP