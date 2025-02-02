MANCHESTER, Feb 2 — Manchester United have signed 20-year-old Danish left back Patrick Dorgu from Italian Serie A side Lecce on a contract until 2030, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

British media reported the deal was worth 30 million euros (US$31.1 million), with a further five million in performance-related add-ons.

Dorgu moved to Lecce from Danish side Nordsjaelland in 2022 and made 57 appearances for the Italian team.

“I cannot wait to work with (United manager) Ruben Amorim; his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting,” Dorgu said in a statement.

“There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions.”

Capped four times for his country, Dorgu became United’s second signing since Amorim replaced Dutchman Erik ten Hag in November.

United are languishing 12th in the Premier League table with only two victories in their last five league matches. — Reuters