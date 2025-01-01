LONDON, Jan 1 — Gareth Southgate joked he won’t be called ‘Sir’ by his family after the former England manager was given a knighthood in the New Year Honours.

Southgate is only the fourth England boss to become a knight after Walter Winterbottom, 1966 World Cup winning coach Alf Ramsey and Bobby Robson.

The 54-year-old was recognised for his services to football after leading England to a pair of runners-up finishes in the 2021 and 2024 European Championships.

He also took England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the quarter-finals of the 2022 edition, although he was unable to end the country’s wait for a first major trophy since 1966.

Southgate, who has hinted he might not return to management, admitted he would not get special treatment at home despite his new status as a ‘Sir’.

“I’m deeply grateful for all the kind messages and comments I’ve received since the announcement of my knighthood,” he wrote on LinkedIn yesterday.

“It has been the greatest honour to represent my country as both a player and a manager for some 20 years and to be part of the game I love for almost 40. I am incredibly thankful for the amazing people and teams who have supported me both on and off the field.

“A special thank you to my family for their constant love and encouragement, though I must admit they’ve made it clear that the titles I hold at home will remain unchanged.”

Southgate’s eight-year reign as England boss came to a painful end when he stepped down after 2-1 defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July.

England also lost on penalties to Italy in the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Despite those failures with a supremely talented squad, Southgate was hailed as one of England’s “greatest ever managers” by the Football Association.

“Throughout his career in the game as a player, coach and change-maker, he has embodied the best of English football,” FA chair Debbie Hewitt said.

“One of our greatest ever managers, Sir Gareth’s remarkable coaching achievements across four major tournaments include two successive Euro finals, equalling our best-ever men’s World Cup performance away from home and being ranked in the world’s top five for more than five years.

“It has been a privilege to know the man and the manager. All of us who have experienced his thoughtfulness, dedication and leadership are delighted with this wonderful news.”

Southgate earned plaudits for standing alongside his players on societal issues such as racism and reconnected fans with the team after Roy Hodgson’s men suffered a humiliating Euro 2016 exit against Iceland.

Awarded an OBE in 2019, former Middlesbrough boss Southgate is the only manager to lead England to two major tournament finals.

Former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has replaced Southgate as England manager and officially starts work on January 1. — AFP