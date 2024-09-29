MUNICH, Sept 29 — Harry Kane went off injured as Bayern Munich were held 1-1 at home by champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga yesterday.

Robert Andrich put the visitors ahead after 31 minutes in Munich but Aleksandar Pavlovic pulled leaders Bayern level eight minutes later with an incredible long range shot.

England captain Kane, who was largely anonymous in front of goal, hobbled off with a foot injury with four minutes remaining after a collision with Leverkusen’s Amine Adli.

Coach Vincent Kompany said it was “too early” to know the extent of the injury but he was hopeful Kane would be fit for Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Aston Villa.

“I don’t have the exact information but hopefully it’s just a bit of pain and we’ll get him back this week,” said Kompany.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl added: “When Harry leaves the field it means something because he’s pretty tough.

“(The incident) doesn’t look good, but we hope he’s made out of strong English wood and nothing’s broken.”

Bayern’s Serge Gnabry hit the woodwork twice in the second half, but Leverkusen held on for a draw.

“We deserved more, definitely,” said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer.

“We were clearly the better team and had the better chances. The goal we conceded was frustrating.”

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso was happy.

“Against Bayern you need to be disciplined and make sacrifices,” he said, adding “that was the style and manner we needed to play here today.

“We were serious, restricted their chances and I’m happy with the point.”

Bayern had been champions for 11 seasons before Alonso’s Leverkusen turned German football on its head last season, becoming the first side to complete an unbeaten league and cup double.

The hosts were completely dominant early with their best chance a 19th-minute free kick which Michael Olise curled inches over.

Leverkusen took the lead against the run of play however, Andrich smashing in a low shot from a corner after a Pavlovic error.

Despite bossing field position, Bayern’s equaliser came through a stunning shot from well outside the box, Pavlovic making good on his error with a superb curling effort.

The hosts started the second half like they did the first, Gnabry hitting the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds after a classy Kane pass.

In the final minutes, both sides seemed content to hold on for a draw, but while Bayern remain three points clear of Leverkusen, Kane’s late injury will be a worry ahead of a packed fixture schedule.

Leipzig on fire

Earlier Benjamin Sesko scored twice in five minutes as RB Leipzig’s young attack combined superbly to beat Augsburg 4-0 at home.

Sesko struck twice and laid on an assist for fellow 21-year-old Xavi Simons, who himself assisted a goal for 24-year-old Lois Openda.

Augsburg’s best chance of the game came when they had a penalty saved midway through the first half.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose credited his team’s “belief in ourselves”, saying “we were anything but happy” after a three-game winless run.

Last year’s runners-up Stuttgart came back to earth after Sunday’s 5-1 demolition of Borussia Dortmund, needing a stoppage-time Deniz Undav goal to snatch a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg.

Jonas Wind put the Wolves in front 10 minutes in but the visitors equalised late in the first half, Enzo Millot tapping in a rebound after his penalty was saved.

Stuttgart were on the wrong end of a tough call midway through the second half, Atakan Karazor sent from the park for a second yellow despite looking the victim of a foul.

Wolfsburg hit the lead five minutes later through Mohammed Amoura, who escaped a send off through a VAR review. Undav’s late strike saved his side from a tough defeat.

St Pauli won their first top-division match since February 2011 with a 3-0 victory at a wasteful and unlucky Freiburg.

A double from Elias Saad and a goal from Dapo Afolayan took St Pauli to victory, with Freiburg having two goals ruled out for offside.

Tomas Cvancara’s goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time gave Borussia Moenchengladbach a 1-0 home win over Union Berlin, ending the latter’s unbeaten league record.

Heidenheim won 2-0 at 10-man Mainz. — AFP