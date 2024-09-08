SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 8 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has denied claims that the state government is neglecting Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC), which is reportedly facing financial difficulties.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Kedah Football Association (KFA) president, said KFA had previously helped the team secure a national license, enabling them to compete in the Super League.

“It’s not that I don’t care; it’s just that this isn’t a priority for me now that the club has been privatised. When the KFA was in charge, we worked hard to secure sponsorships.

“This year, despite the club’s privatisation, we’ve contributed RM2 million through KFA to cover licensing costs.

“So, claims that the Menteri Besar is ignoring the issue are unfounded,” he told a press conference after officiating the closing of the ‘Festival Insan Sejahtera’ here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said for matters related to team management, the privatised company must independently secure its own funding.

“I’ve seen various comments online on football against me, but it seems some people don’t understand the situation.

“The football team has been privatised; it is no longer under the state football association or the state government. However, we continue to support the team as much as we can.

“Some state-owned subsidiaries are still providing sponsorship, but they can only do so much,” he said.

Reports have emerged that KDA FC players had boycotted training sessions due to unpaid wages for several months. — Bernama