MANCHESTER, Sept 1 — Declan Rice’s red card proved crucial as Arsenal drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion to end their perfect start to the Premier League season as Everton suffered a painful 3-2 home loss to Bournemouth yesterday.

Aston Villa returned to winning ways as goals by Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran secured a 2-1 victory at Leicester City and Southampton joined Everton as the only pointless teams following a 3-1 loss at Brentford.

After narrowly missing out on their first Premier League title since 2004 last season, Arsenal had started the new campaign strongly ahead of the visit of Brighton.

They looked on course for a ninth successive league victory after a dominant first-half display and forward Kai Havertz’s lofted finish.

England midfielder Rice’s second yellow for trying to stop Brighton taking a quick free kick, however, a decision that was met with consternation around the Emirates Stadium, turned the tide in the visitors’ favour.

“I am amazed,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta told reporters. Amazed, amazed, amazed because of how inconsistent decisions can be.

“By law, he can make that call, but then by law he needs to make the next call, which is red card so we play 10 against 10. This is what amazed me. At this level it’s amazing.”

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro levelled 12 minutes later and both teams had chances to win a gripping match.

Everton stunned

Everton, under pressure after two league losses, opened up a 2-0 lead over Bournemouth in a seven-minute spell after the break through goals from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Bournemouth spent most of the game on the back foot, but with three minutes left they pulled a goal back when Antoine Semenyo poked home from close range.

In added time, Lewis Cook’s powerful header found the back of the net and Luis Sinisterra broke Everton hearts with the winner to leave the hosts rooted to the bottom of the table, booed by their own supporters at full time.

After leading 2-0 goals until the 87th minute, Everton’s defeat was the latest a team has ever been two or more goals ahead in a Premier League game they have gone on to lose.

“We really let ourselves down in front of our fans,” Everton captain Seamus Coleman said.

“We cannot take our foot off the gas at this level. Unfortunately we did that. We cannot be conceding the goals that we did. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror.”

Villa’s summer signing Onana touched in from close range after a clever free kick routine in the 28th minute to give his side the lead against Leicester.

Hosts Leicester, seeking their first win since promotion back to the top flight, were more of a threat in the second half but Duran’s 63rd-minute header proved decisive.

Villa have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against newly promoted sides under Unai Emery, winning all four away matches by an aggregate scoreline of 13-4.

Brentford shrugged off the loss of star striker Ivan Toney as Bryan Mbeumo’s double and a goal by Yoane Wissa earned a comfortable 3-1 home win over promoted Southampton.

Fellow promoted side Ipswich Town were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham and Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers playing out a 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

Champions Manchester City visit West Ham United in the late kickoff. — Reuters