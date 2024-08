PARIS, Aug 9 — Malaysian diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri’s hopes for an Olympic medal in the women’s 3-metre springboard event fell short today at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite advancing to the finals, her performance wasn’t enough to secure a top-three finish. She was placed 12th.

China’s Chen Yiwen won gold, with Australia’s Kenny Maddison and China’s Chang Yani taking silver and bronze.

This is Nur Dhabitah third Olympic appearance.