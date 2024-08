PARIS, Aug 8 — Following is the schedule of Malaysian athletes in action at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday (Aug 8):



DIVING (Aquatics Centre)



Women’s 3m springboard



Semi-finals: Nur Dhabitah Sabri - 4 pm





GOLF (Le Golf National)Women’s IndividualRound 2: Ashley Lau - 6.28 pm — Bernama