PARIS, Aug 8 — Missing out on the podium by a mere kilogramme was a heartbreaking experience for national weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan after finishing fourth in the men’s 61kg weightlifting category at the Paris 2024 Olympics today.

Speaking to Bernama, Mohamad Aniq said he attempted to secure a medal with a 174kg lift in his second and third clean & jerk attempts but was unsuccessful.

“I tried to lift more than I have ever done before (172kg in training) but didn’t succeed. If I had managed the 174kg lift, I could have won a silver medal and set a new national record (for clean & jerk).

“I have to return with disappointment, but at the same time, I gained new experience. I am satisfied with my snatch lifts because I overcame my fear to set a new record, but the clean & jerk didn’t work out,” he said at South Paris Arena 6.

Mohamad Aniq, who will compete in the 2024 Commonwealth Championships in Fiji from Sept 17-24, vowed to continue performing well to bring home medals in future competitions.

At the event today, Mohamad Aniq set a national record with a total lift of 297kg, surpassing his previous national record by 1kg.

In the snatch event, Mohamad Aniq broke the national record of 129kg held by Muhamad Aznil Bidin by lifting 130kg, but he only managed a 167kg lift in the clean & jerk.

Mohamad Aniq also holds the national record for clean & jerk at 170kg.

Li Fabin of China defended his gold with a total lift of 310kg (143kg OR, 167kg), while the silver went to Theerapong Silachai of Thailand with a total of 303kg (132kg, 171kg) and bronze to Hampton Morris of the United

States with a total of 298kg (126kg, 172kg).

Meanwhile, team manager Amirul Hamizan Ibrahim said they decided to attempt 174kg, because Morris, the world record holder (176kg), was capable of surpassing Mohamad Aniq for a medal.

“However, I am very satisfied because Aniq is still young. This is a new category for him after only switching from the 55kg category (which is not in the Olympics) just a year ago. If nurtured properly, he can put up a better challenge.

“We just hope he will be more consistent in the future to challenge for medals in major games and championships,” he said. — Bernama



