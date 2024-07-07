GLENDALE, Arizona, July 7 — James Rodriguez scored one goal and set up two more as Colombia thoroughly dismantled Panama in a 5-0 win at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona yesterday to march into the Copa America semi-finals.

“Los Cafeteros” are through to the semi-finals for the third time in four editions and they will face either Uruguay or Brazil, who meet in a quarter-final clash in Las Vegas, Nevada later yesterday.

Striker Jhon Cordoba outmuscled his marker to head in a corner and give Colombia the lead in the eighth minute, before captain Rodriguez smashed home a penalty after Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera brought down Jhon Arias.

Colombia punished their opponents from another set piece in the 41st minute, as Rodriguez played in Luis Diaz with a quick free kick and the Liverpool winger lobbed his shot over Mosquera from the edge of the area.

Nestor Lorenzo’s side eased off the throttle in the second half as they looked to control the game and see out the victory, but were still able to muster another goal in the 70th minute when Richard Rios rifled in a low drive from range.

Panama’s frustration appeared to show when defender Jose Cordoba clattered into Santiago Arias just inside the box to gift Colombia a clear penalty in stoppage time, which substitute Miguel Borja netted with the last kick of the match.

The win extends Colombia’s unbeaten run to 27 matches, with their last defeat coming in a 1-0 loss to Argentina in February 2022. — Reuters

