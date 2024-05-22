LONDON, May 22 — Pep Guardiola was named Premier League Manager of the Year yesterday after guiding Manchester City to an unprecedented fourth successive title.

The Spanish coach has previously won the award four times since he joined the club in 2016. With six league titles, he is now the joint second-most successful coach in the history of English football.

“This award reflects the hard work and excellence of the people at the Club in all departments,” Guardiola said.

“I am so proud to be manager of this group of players and work alongside the brilliant coaches and support staff every day.

Advertisement

“Winning four titles in a row is one of the proudest achievements of my career. This is the toughest league in the world and our competitors have played some incredible football.”

Guardiola saw off competition from Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp. — Reuters

Advertisement