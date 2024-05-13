LONDON, May 13 — Ferrari announced two signings from Formula One rivals Mercedes on Monday with former racer Jerome d’Ambrosio arriving as deputy team principal and Loic Serra confirmed as head of chassis performance engineering.

Both will start work at Maranello on October 1, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton following from Mercedes at the end of the season.

Belgian D’Ambrosio, who started 20 races with Marussia and Lotus between 2011 and 2012 without scoring a point, will assist team boss Fred Vasseur and also serve as head of the Ferrari driver academy.

A former principal of the Venturi Formula E team, d’Ambrosio was in charge of driver development at Mercedes and also filled in for team boss Toto Wolff in his absence.

Frenchman Serra, whose move has been known within F1 since July last year, will report to technical director Enrico Cardile and be responsible for aerodynamic development and vehicle performance.

He has been at Mercedes since 2010, a period in which the team dominated with eight straight constructors’ championships from 2014-2021. — Reuters

