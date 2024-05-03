LONDON, May 3 — Pep Guardiola has played down suggestions that Manchester City’s greater experience will be pivotal as his side go head to head with Arsenal for the Premier League title, saying his side must be perfect to come out on top.

Defending champions City, chasing an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight crown, are second in the table, one point behind the Gunners but with a game in hand.

Arsenal, on 80 points with three games to play, have a chance to put pressure on City as they host Bournemouth in the early kick-off on Saturday.

City host Wolves at the Etihad later in the day, desperate to avoid a repeat of the 2-1 defeat they suffered at Molineux earlier this season.

Guardiola’s men, unbeaten in 31 matches in all competitions, are hot favourites to win the Premier League for the sixth time in seven seasons but the City manager is taking nothing for granted.

He was asked at Friday’s press conference whether his team’s title-winning nous would prove pivotal.

“I would love (that), but I don’t know, I don’t have an answer to this question,” he said. “I would love to think ‘yes’ but we have to prove it tomorrow against Wolves and in the next games.

“We know that we have to win all 12 points, otherwise it will be difficult because Arsenal are so strong, so consistent and it’s difficult to see them dropping points.”

Guardiola said top-scorer Erling Haaland was fit enough to start after coming on as a substitute against Nottingham Forest last weekend and scoring in a 2-0 win.

“When everybody is fit they have to be ready,” he said.

“I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do tomorrow.

“Of course I have little doubts for one or two players in the line-up but the rest the game-plan, what I want to do, I had time to think about it and see the last games from Wolves, but he’s ready.”

Guardiola confirmed that Ruben Dias and Phil Foden, who both missed the Forest match through illness, would be available, along with goalkeeper Ederson. — AFP