BERLIN, April 12 — On-loan Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel has extended his deal with parent club Bayern Munich by four years until 2029 but will remain with his current side for two more seasons.

Bayern and Stuttgart today issued joint statements confirming the respective extensions.

The length of the deal means Nuebel is likely to return to Bayern and replace veteran Manuel Neuer, 38, when he retires.

Nuebel, 27, arrived on a free from Schalke in 2020 but has played four competitive games for Bayern.

“I’m very happy about this decision and the trust that FC Bayern has shown in me. At the same time, I feel very good in Stuttgart,” Nuebel said.

“I want to enjoy success with Stuttgart and take my next steps personally.”

Nuebel was sent out on loan to Monaco for two seasons and has spent this campaign at Stuttgart.

Relegation candidates last campaign, Stuttgart have impressed this season with Nuebel keeping 12 clean sheets.

Stuttgart sit third, level on points with Bayern, and are on course for a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2009-10. — AFP