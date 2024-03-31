BARCELONA, Spain, March 31 — Second-placed Barcelona extended their unbeaten streak in LaLiga to nine games with a 1-0 win over Las Palmas early today, courtesy of a second-half header by winger Raphinha, after the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Barcelona, who will face Paris St Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals next month, have now won seven of their last nine LaLiga outings to move onto 67 points from 30 games.

They are five points behind Real Madrid and five above third-placed Girona, who host Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis, respectively, today.

Xavi Hernandez’s side have kept five consecutive clean sheets in the competition for the first time since they managed six between August and October 2022.

Barcelona forwards Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha were denied early goals for an offside in the build-up before the Brazilian found the net in the 59th minute, heading a superb cross by substitute Joao Felix into the top corner.

Las Palmas went down to 10 men after 24 minutes when goalkeeper Alvaro Valles was sent off after rushing towards the oncoming Raphinha and bringing him down.

As a result, Las Palmas’ only forward Munir had his play time cut short against his former club because he had to make way for goalkeeper Aaron Escandell.

Barcelona dominated possession in the pouring rain at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys but did not invest excessive amount of energy into the win, profiting from one of their only two shots on target.

Lewandowski could have extended their lead in the 35th minute but hit the bar with a header instead.

Fermin Lopez then shot for the bottom corner minutes from halftime, just to see his attempt go inches wide of the post, before Raphinha missed the target in a similar fashion shortly after.

Joao Felix, who set up Raphinha for the goal three minutes after coming on, hit the bar from point-blank range in the 68th minute.

The result extended Las Palmas’ winless run to six games — their worst yet this season — sit 12th on 37 points. — Reuters