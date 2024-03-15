BERLIN, March 15 — In-form Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho is in doubt for Sunday’s home clash with Eintracht Frankfurt with a hamstring injury, coach Edin Terzic confirmed on Friday.

Returning on a six-month loan to Dortmund after an unhappy time at Manchester United, Sancho has scored in his past two games.

The English winger scored his first goal since May 2023 in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Werder Bremen and scored again in Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League last-16 win over PSV Eindhoven, which sent Dortmund to the last eight.

Sancho was subbed off with 15 minutes remaining against PSV but Terzic said Friday “on Thursday we did some tests and thank god it’s nothing big”.

Terzic revealed Sancho would train individually “and then we’ll see if he’s ready for Sunday”.

“Even if he’s missing (on Sunday), it won’t be for long.”

Dortmund sit in fourth place, one point clear of RB Leipzig, with nine matches remaining this season. — AFP

