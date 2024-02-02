KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are the last Malaysians standing in the Thailand Masters after confirming their place in the semi-finals in Bangkok today.

The second seeds defeated the Dutch pair of Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek 21-12, 25-23 in a 40-minute quarter-final clash at the Nimibutr Stadium.

This is Tang Jie-Ee Wei’s third win over the Dutch pair, having also triumphed against them in last year’s Singapore Open and Japan Open.

The Malaysians’ semi-final opponents tomorrow will be either third seeds Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito of Japan or Thailand’s Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat.

Meanwhile, four other Malaysian representatives crashed out in the second round yesterday.

Men’s singles shuttler Cheam June Wei was thrashed 7-21, 11-21 by Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands and professional men’s doubles shuttlers Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin went down fighting 23-25, 21-14, 14-21 to Denmark’s Andreas Sondergaard-Jesper Toft.

National professional mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also gave a good fight before going down 21-18, 15-21, 19-21 to Robin-Selena while another mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai, also fell in three games — 17-21, 21-17, 16-21 — to Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati. — Bernama

