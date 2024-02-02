LONDON, Feb 2 — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Darwin Nunez is a major doubt for his side’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday as the visitors look to open up an eight-point lead in the Premier League title race.

Nunez set a Premier League record by hitting the woodwork four times during Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Chelsea, but has been a key player in the Reds’ rise to the top of the table with 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.

The Uruguayan has suffered a foot problem and would be a big miss for Klopp with Mohamed Salah still sidelined by a hamstring injury.

“It was very painful after the game,” said Klopp at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“He left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot. So nothing broken, x-ray clear. But swollen. We have to see if his foot can get back in a (football) boot, or not.”

Diogo Jota has also stepped up in Salah’s absence with the Portuguese netting four times in his last four games to take his tally for the season to 13.

“He’s a complete package,” added Klopp on Jota’s form. “Can play all three positions up front which is special when Mohamed Salah is not here.

“That is how it is with strikers when you are doing well. You surf the wave and that’s what he’s doing. His goal against Chelsea was an unbelievable goal.”

Liverpool are on course to give their manager a glorious goodbye with Klopp stepping down at the end of the season.

They are five points clear of both Arsenal and Manchester City, who have a game in hand, and remain in the hunt for three other trophies in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Victory over Arsenal could be a knockout blow to the Gunners’ chances of a first league title for 20 years.

But Klopp is more concerned by the lurking threat posed by City, as the champions aim to defend their title for a fourth consecutive season.

“What we learned over the years is if you want to be around Manchester City you better win all your football games because they are good,” added Klopp.

“This is the league, this is the time City are dominating. That’s how it is. They play incredible stuff and would probably consider themselves to not be playing their best season but look where they are.

“We have a really good season and a few points ahead. They are having an okay season and are a few points behind, that’s really interesting.

“That’s the situation we are in. Arsenal, they beat us, they are definitely there. They don’t beat us, ask other people. But there are so many games to come.” — AFP