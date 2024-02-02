MUNICH, Feb 2 — Injury-hit Bayern Munich successfully brought forward the signing of Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from La Liga club Granada, the German club announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old officially arrives on a loan until the summer, after which the previous deal, which runs until 2029, will come into effect.

Bayern paid a reported €19 million (US$21 million) to sign the winger, which includes a €4 million loan fee.

Bayern were under pressure to add to their attacking options, with forwards Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman expected to be out for several weeks with long-term injuries.

“In football you always have to be flexible and so we’ve reacted to the current situation,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said in a statement.

Signed in December, Zaragoza was set to join the German champions at the end of the season, but has completed a medical in Munich and will be available for Saturday’s home clash with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

“I’m moving to Bayern to grow here at one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Zaragoza said in a statement.

“I’m very grateful to Granada for the great time we’ve had together and everything the club has made possible for me.

“I’m looking forward to what’s in store. We’re aiming high.”

A Granada youth product, Zaragoza has scored six goals and laid on two assists in 21 La Liga matches this season, including netting a double in a 2-2 draw with Barcelona in October.

In the same month, Zaragoza made his debut for Spain, coming off the bench at half-time in a 2-0 win over Scotland.

Second last in La Liga with more than half of the season played, Granada had been reluctant to allow Zaragoza to leave, having rebuffed a previous attempt earlier in the transfer window.

Bayern have already added veteran defender Eric Dier, right-back Sacha Boey and teenage striker Jonah Kusi-Asare this winter.

Bayern are second in the league on 47 points, two behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

The two sides clash in Leverkusen on February 10.

The German transfer window closes at 1700 GMT on Thursday. — AFP