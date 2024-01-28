BERLIN, Jan 28 — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman will be sidelined for the “coming weeks” after suffering a serious knee injury during Saturday’s 3-2 win at Augsburg.

The 27-year-old had to be helped off the pitch in the 26th minute with Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel describing it as a “difficult injury”.

“He was in a lot of pain and had no chance to continue,” Tuchel told Sky Sport Germany.

“The medical team will assess his injury tomorrow (Sunday). We can’t speculate but he’s in extreme pain.”

Coman, who was seen leaving the WWK Arena on crutches, appears certain to miss Bayern’s crucial Bundesliga clash at leaders Leverkusen on February 10 as well as their Champions League last 16 tie against Lazio four days later.

Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund added: “It’s obviously a real blow, but knowing Kingsley, he’ll come back even stronger. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Coman has featured 24 times for Bayern this season, scoring five times, and is a regular in Didier Deschamps’ France squad. — AFP

