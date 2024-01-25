PARIS, Jan 25 — Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of young Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians, the French champions announced on Thursday.

Moscardo has signed a deal with PSG which runs until 2028, but will be loaned back to Corinthians until the end of the season.

“I’m very happy to be joining Paris Saint-Germain — this is one of the best days of my life,” he said.

“It’s a project with some talented young players in it.

“I’m looking forward to joining up with the squad and to meeting the team and the coaching staff, and I hope to win many trophies.”

The 18-year-old has already made 25 appearances for Corinthians since breaking into the first team last year.

He was expected to have signed for PSG earlier this month, but surgery on a left foot injury delayed the transfer. — AFP

