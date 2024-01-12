MELBOURNE, Jan 12 — Caroline Wozniacki admits ultimately she will “never be cool” to her two young children even as they watch her pursue more Grand Slam glory at the Australian Open.

The Dane made a shock return to tennis last year after retiring in 2020, reaching the fourth round at the US Open in her first major for three years.

Now the former world number one is back at Melbourne Park — the scene of her only major win, in 2018 — with Oliva (two) and James (one) in tow.

She has joined a group of tennis mums juggling on-court commitments with the duties of motherhood, including Elina Svitolina, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka.

Advertisement

Wozniacki, given a wild card to play in Melbourne, told a pre-tournament press conference on Friday that she travels “everywhere” with her children.

“It’s a lot of fun to be able to share these memories with them, even though they’re still pretty small,” she said.

“I think I felt busy before, before having kids,” she added. “I thought I don’t know how you can be more busy, but that definitely was proven wrong after having children.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve played for one hour, three hours, 10 hours, they’re still there and having full energy. They want you to be there 100 per cent for them.”

Wozniacki, 33, said she enjoyed combining parenthood with a job she loves.

“Right now I think I’m at a stage where I’m pretty cool for her (Oliva) and James,” she said.

“But we’re definitely getting to a stage eventually where she won’t care at all that I played tennis.”

When Wozniacki returned to the sport last year she said she believed she could win another Grand Slam and she remains confident despite her years away from the court.

“I think any time I step on a court, I believe I can win the match no matter who the opponent is across the net” she said.

“I think I’m playing well. My body feels pretty good. Yeah, again, it’s a long way to go. I’m just going to focus on my first-round opponent and kind of go from there. That’s always kind of been my mindset.”

Wozniacki said it was difficult to compare the top 10 when she retired with the current elite but believes the standout difference is the absence of the retired Serena Williams, who won 23 Grand Slams.

“You can’t really compare someone to Serena, in my opinion,” she said. “I think when Serena was on, when she was playing her best tennis, I don’t think anyone here would be able to beat her.”

The Danish star will face 20th seed Magda Linette in the first round in Melbourne. — AFP