DUBAI, Jan 12 — Rory McIlroy kicked off his year with a sparkling nine-under-par 62 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Dubai Invitational on Thursday.

The world number two is playing his first event since the DP World Tour Championship last November, which was also played in Dubai, where McIlroy has won five European Tour titles.

McIlroy made headlines earlier this week when he claimed a “world tour” was his “dream scenario” for golf as talks aimed at ending the split in the sport caused by breakaway circuit LIV Golf continue.

The European Tour’s biggest star shone on the day its chief executive Keith Pelley announced his resignation, as McIlroy carded nine birdies in a bogey-free round to sit two shots clear atop the early leaderboard from German Yannik Paul.

“It was nice to get a card in the hand again and sort of feel the competitive juices flowing,” said McIlroy.

“I surprised myself a little bit but hopefully more of the same over the next few days.”

McIlroy has said his main aim for 2024 is to end his 10-year wait for a fifth major title, but also has a sixth Race to Dubai crown in his sights as he eyes Colin Montgomerie’s all-time record of eight.

“This is a nice week to do some extra practice and put some work in so that I feel a bit more ready not just for next week (Dubai Desert Classic)... But also going into the bulk of the season,” he added.

The Northern Irishman, starting on the 10th hole, rolled in birdies on the 17th and 18th greens to make the turn at four-under.

Five more birdies on the front nine ensured he would take the early lead, with a closing birdie on the ninth capping off an excellent day.

Paul, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team last year, made eight birdies in a 64.

South African Thriston Lawrence sits third on six-under, with Tommy Fleetwood and Thorbjorn Olesen a shot further adrift. — AFP