TORONTO, Jan 11 — American gymnast Simone Biles said she felt like a failure after the Tokyo Olympics and would not be crushed if she did not make the United States squad for this year’s Paris Summer Games.

Biles headed to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics eyeing a record haul of six gold medals but returned home with just a silver and a bronze after suffering a crisis of confidence that saw the American drop out of multiple events due to “the twisties”, a type of mental block where gymnasts are disoriented.

“I wish I could sit here and tell you it was glorious,” Biles told Vanity Fair of her time off following the Tokyo Olympics. “When I took a break after 2016 (Rio Olympics), I had the time of my life. I was doing anything and everything.

“But after 2020, it was kind of depressing until I started therapy and got help.

Advertisement

“I felt like a failure.”

After a nearly two-year hiatus Biles returned to competition last August at the US Classic proving she remained the sport’s dominant force, winning the all-around then weeks later she won a record eighth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships.

At last year’s world championships in Belgium she won four golds, including a record equalling sixth all-around crown.

Advertisement

Judging by her results, Biles should be on the US squad for the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games but if she isn’t the four-time Olympic gold medallist said she would move on.

“If I don’t make it to Paris, it won’t absolutely crush me,” said Biles, who will feature on February’s Vanity Fair cover.

One of the sacrifices Biles has had to make during her comeback is being away from husband Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

The two met on a dating site and were married last April.

“Besides his looks, he was so sweet and kind, and I think what I liked about him was his confidence. He truly believes he’s the best at everything,” said Biles, who gets to many Packers games. “I was 19 when I won my first Olympics, and I was like, how am I supposed to top this?

“My wedding topped it. It was the greatest feeling ever.

“We’re both so busy, so it’s not like I’m sitting (around) waiting for him to come home, but it’s just hard.” — Reuters