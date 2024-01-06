BRISBANE, Jan 6 ― World number two Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2 6-4 at the Brisbane International today to book a tantalising final against Elena Rybakina in what will be a rematch of their 2023 Australian Open title clash.

Sabalenka made her Grand Slam breakthrough by lifting the trophy at Melbourne Park last year but lost to Rybakina in the Indian Wells final and Beijing quarter-finals before winning the latest chapter of their rivalry at the WTA Finals.

The Belarusian can improve her 5-2 win-loss record against Rybakina tomorrow and bag her first trophy this season ahead of her title defence at the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open.

Top seed Sabalenka broke for a 3-1 lead with a desperate return from deep that drew an error from her compatriot Azarenka at the net and overcame wobbles in her next two service games to claim the opening set.

She saved two break points to clinch the ninth game of the second set and completed the win when eighth-seeded Azarenka dropped serve in the following game.

World number four Rybakina earlier defeated Czech teenager Linda Noskova 6-3 6-2 to reach her 15th career singles final and fourth in Australia.

“I love matches against Elena,” said Sabalenka, who is on a 15-match winning streak in Australia having also lifted the title in Adelaide last year.

“It’s always high-quality ... I hope it’s going to be a great battle tomorrow and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Top seed Holger Rune overcame Roman Safiullin 6-4 7-6(0) in the semi-finals of the men’s draw and takes on the winner of the clash between Jordan Thompson and Grigor Dimitrov.

“I think I did well to be honest. When he was hitting hard I was there with some good counter-punches,” said the 20-year-old Rune, who reached his ninth tour-level final.

“I managed to close it out in two sets, which is good for the energy. I’m playing better tennis every day and physically I’m feeling great, so I’m happy.”

USA’s Coco Gauff hits a return against compatriot Emma Navarro during their women’s singles semi-final match at the Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on January 6, 2024. ― AFP pic

Gauff surges

Top seed Coco Gauff will continue her defence of the Auckland Classic title in tomorrow’s final after the US Open champion beat fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3 6-1 in the Australian Open warm-up tournament.

The world number three meets Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who needed treatment for a back problem twice as she battled from a set down to beat China’s Wang Xiyu 2-6 6-4 6-3.

“Definitely a good start to my 2024, Emma’s an incredible player,” Gauff said. “I wanted to be aggressive in my serve and return. We played a practice set before the tournament started and she was playing really well.

“I knew I had to be at my best if I wanted to win.”

Gauff made a commanding start and held a 4-2 lead in the first set when rain, which has fallen regularly throughout the tournament, briefly stopped play.

The 19-year-old American continued her strong showing, extending her lead upon the players’ return to the court and eventually winning the first set with few concerns.

Gauff tightened her grip when she broke her compatriot’s serve in the opening game of the second set and consolidated her lead further after a Navarro mis-hit in the fifth game to give her an unassailable lead. ― Reuters