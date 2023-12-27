KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Registration for the Malaysia Esports Championship 2023/2024 (MEC23/24), which offers a total prize pool of RM250,000, is open until January 5.

Organised by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS), through Esports Integrated (ESI) in line with the KBS Esports Development Plan 2020-2025, it would feature five game titles — Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG) Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Dota 2, Tekken 7 and Gran Turismo 7.

ESI said PUBG Mobile and MLBB will showcase professional e-sports teams who have secured their spots to compete in the MEC23/24 based on their championship pedigree.

“In the PUBG Mobile category, champions of Malaysia Esports League 2023 and MyLadies Championship 2022 are invited to compete in the playoff with 30 other teams from the open qualifiers.

“Meanwhile, in the MLBB category, champions of Malaysia Esports League 2023, MyLadies Championship 2022, Esports State League (ESTL) and 2023 Johor All Star Esports are all invited to compete in the playoff with four other teams from the open qualifiers,” ESI said.

For Dota 2 and MLBB, the open qualifiers will be held online from January 15-20, followed by the playoff and grand finals from February 2-4 (physical), while for PUBG Mobile, the open qualifiers are scheduled from January 15-20, followed by playoff and grand finals from January 26-28 (physical).

As for Tekken 7 and Gran Turismo 7, the open qualifiers, playoff and grand finals have been scheduled from January 26-28 ( physical). — Bernama

