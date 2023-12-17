BERLIN, Dec 17 — RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg has signed with sister club New York Red Bulls, the German club announced on Saturday.

The announcement was made just moments after Forsberg came off the bench to score the decisive goal in Leipzig’s 3-1 home win over Hoffenheim, which sent them up to third in the table.

“Everything has an end,” Forsberg told Sky. “I can barely believe it... I’ve experienced some great moments.”

Forsberg, 32, joined from Swedish side Malmo in 2015, when Leipzig were in the second division.

Advertisement

He has now played 324 games for the club, scoring 71 goals and winning back-to-back German Cups in 2022 and 2023.

Although he started on the bench, the 42,000-strong home crowd chanted Forsberg’s name throughout the match and broke out in celebration on the 10-minute mark, the Swede’s kit number.

Forsberg came on after 66 minutes and scored on the counter just four minutes later, to give Leipzig a 2-1 lead.

Advertisement

He then set up the match-sealing goal for Mohamed Simakan to ensure Leipzig claimed all three points in his final home game.

Long-time teammate Yussuf Poulsen, who joined Leipzig in 2013, called Forsberg “a good friend”.

“There’s nobody in the dressing room or around the team who would have a bad word to say about him.”

Forsberg will make his final appearance for Leipzig on Tuesday at Werder Bremen. — AFP