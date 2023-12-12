ISTANBUL, Dec 12 — The Turkish SuperLig has been suspended indefinitely after a referee was punched by Ankaragucu’s president following a 1-1 draw with Rizespor, the country’s football federation (TFF) announced yesterday.

Ankaragucu chief Faruk Koca hit Halil Umut Meler in the face on the pitch following yesterday’s game, leaving the official with a black eye.

“This vile attack was not only made against Halil Umut Meler,” the TFF said.

“Today, this inhumane and despicable attack was made against all stakeholders of Turkish football.

“In coordination with our State, all the criminal proceedings they deserve have been initiated against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack.

MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca reacts as the referee Halil Umut Meler lies on the ground at the end of their Super Lig home match against Caykur Rizespor at the Eryaman Stadium in Ankara December 11, 2023. — Reuters pic

“The responsible club, the Club President, its managers and all the criminals who attacked Halil Umut Meler will be punished in the most severe way.

“By the decision of the Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors, matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely,” it added.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the incident which took place in the capital city, Ankara.

“Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence,” Erdogan posted on Twitter, which is being rebranded as ‘X’.

“We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports,” he added.

The next and 16th round out of 38 of the Turkish top-flight was scheduled for next weekend. — AFP