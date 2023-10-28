VIENNA, Austria, Oct 28 — Daniil Medvedev moved one match away from defending his Vienna ATP 500 title by overcoming Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) in today’s semi-final.

The top-seeded Russian will face either his compatriot Andrey Rublev or Italian Jannik Sinner in tomorrow’s final, seeking his sixth title of the season.

In a high-quality contest Medvedev, committed only 10 unforced errors and saved the three break points he faced, all at 2-1 in the opening set.

The 27-year-old broke his Greek rival’s serve at 3-3 and went on and seal the set.

An attacking Tsitsipas, relying on his serve and volley game, held his serve under pressure at 3-3 in the second, only succumbing in the tiebreak with two forehand errors from 6/6.

Medvedev, who has already secured his ticket to the end-of-season ATP Finals, will be playing in his 36th tour-level final and ninth of 2023. — AFP

