KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Malaysian pair Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek and Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fishol clinched a bronze medal in the men’s pairs at the World Championships in Salmiya, Kuwait, last night.

In the semifinals played at the Kuwait Bowling Sporting Club, SyafiqRidhwan-Ahmad Muaz lost 0-2 to South Korean pair Kim Kyung-min-Kim Dong-hyeon after knocking down 222 and 207 against their opponents score of 233 and 238.

On Monday, the Malaysian bowling team won a gold through Natasha Mohamed Roslan and a silver from Sin Li Jane in the women’s individual. — Bernama