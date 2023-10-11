LONDON, Oct 11 — Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll is being investigated by Formula One’s governing body for possible rules breaches at last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

An FIA spokesman said the governing body’s compliance officer was “in discussion” with the Canadian “in relation to several incidents that may have contravened FIA rules, policies and procedures”.

No details were given about the incidents.

Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, failed to progress beyond the first phase of qualifying and was seen throwing his steering wheel out of the car in the garage and shoving his trainer Henry Howe.

Howe was trying to direct Stroll to the FIA garage for a mandatory weigh-in, with drivers obliged to go via the pitlane rather than the paddock.

“We’re good. He’s a bro. We go through the frustration together and we ride together so...we’re cool,” Stroll said on Saturday of that incident.

After the race he also criticised penalties he received for track limits violations and was outspoken about the extreme weather conditions.

“It’s a little bit of a joke that they’re giving penalties for this, they (the stewards) don’t understand what Formula One is and what they’re putting us through,” he said after being demoted from ninth to 11th. — Reuters