THE HAGUE, July 19 — Former Dutch international goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is out of intensive care and is hoping to go home next week after suffering a life-threatening brain haemorrhage.

The 52-year-old, who played for Amsterdam’s Ajax and then Manchester United, was on holiday on a Croatian island when he fell ill almost two weeks ago.

“I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit,” Van der Sar said on his Twitter account late on Tuesday.

He also posted a picture holding hands with his wife Annemarie at his hospital bed with the couple smiling.

“However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!” Van der Sar said.

Van der Sar announced in May that he was quitting as Ajax chief executive after the worst season in 14 years for the historic Dutch club which finished third in the Eredivisie.

The 130-times capped Van der Sar played for Ajax from 1990-1999, winning the Champions League in 1995.

He went on to lift the European Cup again in 2008 with Manchester United after spells at Juventus and Fulham. — AFP