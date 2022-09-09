NFSC’s Gustavo Almeida Dos Santos in action against Sarawak United in their Super League clash at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, September 9, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Gustavo Almeida Dos Santos scored a brace to guide Negri Sembilan FC (NSFC) to a 3-2 win over Sarawak United in their Super League clash at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi today.

The Brazilian import scored in the 17th and 66th minutes before Matheus Alves Leandro added the third in the 79th minute while Sarawak United replied through Raja Imran Shah Raja Amin (30th minute) and Nur Shamie Iszuan Amin (85th minute).

With the early part of the game being played in a downpour, the home team opened accounts in the 17th minute when Gustavo applied the finishing touch to a corner kick taken by Che Rashid Che Halim.

But the visitors, who are coached by S. Balachandran, hit back at the half-hour mark with a powerful header by defender Raja Imran Shah. NSFC, however, turned on the power after the break as Gustavo found the net again in the 66th minute after a neat one-two with striker Matheus, who then went on to net their third goal in the 79th minute off a corner kick.

Sarawak United, however, made sure of a nervy end for their hosts when substitute Nur Shamie pounced on NSFC goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed’s poor catch to slot the loose ball into the net five minutes from time.

The win sees NSFC in third spot in the 12-team Super League standings with 35 points from 18 matches — seven points behind leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), who have two games in hand, and one point behind Sabah, who have played one game less.

Sarawak United are in 11th position with 14 points from 18 matches, with whipping boys Penang the only team below them.

Meanwhile, over at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Krubong, Jordan’s Mahmoud Almardi also bagged a brace to help visitors Kedah Darul Aman FC to a 3-0 win over Melaka United.

Mahmoud found the net in the 13th and 89th minutes while Fayadh Zulkifli scored their second goal in the 83rd minute. With the win, Kedah move up to fifth in the Super League standings with 24 points from 16 matches while Melaka are ninth with 17 points from 17 outings. — Bernama