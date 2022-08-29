Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners after the match against Hellas Verona at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona August 28, 2022. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Aug 29 — Atalanta won 1-0 at Verona on Sunday to climb level with a clutch of teams led by AC Milan at the top of Serie A, while Salernitana strolled to a 4-0 win over Sampdoria.

Teun Koopmeiners drilled home a powerful winner four minutes after half-time at the Stadio Bentegodi to move Atalanta into third place on seven points.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s unbeaten side are nestled alongside Milan, Lazio, Torino and Roma in the leading pack of teams in the Italian top flight after a gritty win.

Atalanta missed good chances to make the win more comfortable and would have taken only a point back to Bergamo had Darko Lazovic’s 63rd-minute strike from distance bounced in rather than out off the bar.

Napoli will reclaim top spot with a win or a draw at Fiorentina later on Sunday as Luciano Spalletti’s side try to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Salernitana got their first win of the season in spectacular fashion, never looking back after going into a two-goal lead in the first 16 minutes through Boulaye Dia — also author of two assists on his full debut — and Federico Bonazzoli.

Tonny Vilhena ensured that Davide Nicola’s side bagged the three points in the 50th minute when he delicately finished off Lassana Coulibaly’s chipped through ball after a beautiful pass move.

And Erik Botheim completed the rout with 14 minutes remaining with a perfect low finish from Dia’s pass which slid past Emil Audero and in off the post. — AFP