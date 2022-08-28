Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium August 28, 2022. — Pool via Reuters pic

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS (Belgium), Aug 28 —Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two today after he raced through the field from 14th on the starting grid.

Mexican team mate Sergio Perez finished second with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz taking third place after starting on pole position.

The victory was Verstappen’s ninth in 14 races so far this season, and the Dutch driver also secured a bonus point for fastest lap. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Hugh Lawson)