File picture shows national squash player Eain Ng Yow (left) in action against national player Ivan Yuen in the final of the premium men's category of the National Squash Championship at the Bukit Jalil National Squash Center June 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 6 — Malaysia will now have three squash doubles pairs in the semi-finals of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after Ng Eain Yow-Ivan Yuen Chee Wern checked into the last four of men's doubles here today.

After Aifa Azman-Rachel Arnorld and Chan Yi Wei-Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi booked their tickets in the women's doubles semi-finals yesterday, Eain Yow-Ivan followed suit when they defeated India's Velavan Senthilkumar-Abhay Singh 11-8, 11-8 in the quarter-finals at the University of Birmingham Squash and Hockey Centre.

Eain Yow-Ivan will take on James Willstrop-Declan James in the last four tomorrow after the English pair trounced Australia's Cameron Pilley-Rhys Dowling 11-7, 11-4 in the other quarter-final.

Yesterday, Aifa-Rachel and Yi Wei-Noor Ainaa Amani cleared their women's doubles quarter-final hurdles to stay on track for the squash medals.

In tomorrow's semi-finals, Aifa-Rachel will take on England's Sarah-Jane Perry-Alison Waters while Yi Wei-Noor Ainaa Amani will face New Zealand's Joelle King-Amanda Landers Murphy. — Bernama