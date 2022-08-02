Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen competes during of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod near Budapest, Hungary, July 31, 2022. — AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 2 ― Austrian Formula One team Red Bull said today it is extending its agreement with Honda for engine development until 2025.

Honda officially left F1 at the end of last season but signed a deal running until the end of the 2022 season to continue providing technical assistance for engine development to Red Bull and its sister team Alpha Tauri.

The powertrains are now manufactured and developed primarily by Red Bull who currently lead the constructors’ championship while their world champion Max Verstappen again heads the drivers’ standings.

“Red Bull’s partnership with Honda has been an incredibly successful one and we are pleased that this will continue until the end of the current era of the FIA’s power unit regulations in 2025,” said Red Bull principal Christian Horner in a statement.

New engine rules for F1 are due to be decided shortly and will come into force from 2026.

According to unconfirmed information, Red Bull is currently in discussions with Porsche with a view to an agreement that could lead to the German manufacturer taking a stake in the Austrian F1 team and becoming a technological collaborator from 2026. ― AFP