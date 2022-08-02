Charles De Ketelaere pictured during a football match between Club Brugge KV and KAA Gent, July 17, 2022 in Brugge. — Belga pic via Reuters

ROME, Aug 2 — Young Belgium striker Charles De Ketelaere was due to complete his transfer to AC Milan from Brugge today, Italian media reported.

The 21-year-old, who has eight Belgium caps, arrived in Milan yesterday night and was greeted by a few fans.

He began his medical in the morning ahead of signing his contract with the Serie A champions.

De Ketelaere tweeted a tribute to home-town club Brugge, which he joined at the age of seven, on Twitter.

“I want to thank Club Bruges for giving me the opportunity since I was a child to belong to their ranks, for making my dreams come true, for having trained me as a professional player,” he wrote yesterday evening.

AC Milan reportedly offered €35 million (RM160 million) including bonuses.

He is Milan’s third signing of the summer following another Belgian striker, Divock Origi from Liverpool and French midfielder Yacine Adli from Bordeaux.

But the Serie A champions have lost defensive midfielder Franck Kessie to Barcelona and central defender Alessio Romagnoli to Lazio.

AC Milan will open their title defence on August 13 at home to Udinese. — AFP