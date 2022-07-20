KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Malaysian National Silat Federation (Pesaka) are eyeing a seven-gold haul at the World Silat Championships 2022 at the Melaka International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh, Melaka from July 26-31.

Pesaka president Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, however, does not want to put undue pressure on the 36 national exponents.

Among the local big names set to compete in the championships are three-time world champion Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari, Mohd Fauzi Khalid and 2021 Hanoi SEA Games silver medallist Siti Rahman Mohamed Nasir.

“I don’t want to mention the names of those we are counting on to bag medals because every silat exponent has his or her own abilities and I am confident of their capabilities to excel on the big stage.

“This is also the best chance for Malaysia to achieve success as we will be competing on home soil, which will surely motivate our exponents,” he told reporters after the symbolic handing-over of the Jalur Gemilang here today.

Elaborating, Megat Zulkarnain feels that the use of the video assistance referee (VAR) technology on the world stage would help in the smooth running of the championships without giving rise to controversial decisions by match umpires.

He said this was also necessary in efforts to get silat into the Olympics in the future.

Meanwhile, he did not rule out the possibility of Malaysia facing a stern test from the other countries after the tournament took a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We cannot rule out Vietnam and Indonesia as our main threats... they are strong and have come prepared. Other than them, Singapore, Thailand and Central Asia are no pushovers either,” he said.

Asked why Mohd Al Jufferi, who has yet to fully recover from an injury, was allowed to compete, Megat Zulkarnain said: “I am confident he can do it because, after this, if he wants to retire then he can go out with his head held high.”

In May, Mohd Al Jufferi injured his right shoulder during a bout at the Hanoi SEA Games, resulting in him being able to only bring home a bronze medal after losing to Singapore’s Abdul Raazaq Abduh Rashid in the semi-finals.

This is the second time that Malaysia will be hosting the world meet after the 2007 edition in Kuantan, Pahang. — Bernama