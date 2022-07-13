FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said the agreement was reached after Brad Maloney attended a meeting of the National Team Management Committee chaired by FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has released national Under-23 (U-23) head coach Brad Maloney from service based on mutual agreement.

FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said the agreement was reached after Maloney attended a meeting of the National Team Management Committee chaired by FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin today.

Earlier, Hamidin tabled a report on the performance of the teams handled by Maloney at the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam in May this year and 2022 U-23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan in June at Wisma FAM.

“Wishing Maloney all the best in his coaching career after this.

“His contributions to FAM the past eight years will always be remembered. Thank you,” FAM said in a statement today.

The Australian coach also expressed his gratitude to FAM for giving him the opportunity to serve the national body since 2014.

Maloney, 50, started as an assistant coach of the national U-23 team under Datuk Ong Kim Swee before he was appointed as U-19 chief coach in 2019 and then U-23 head coach. — Bernama