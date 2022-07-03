KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Reigning world champions Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi survived a rubber game battle against Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto to claim their first Malaysia Open title here today.
Both pairs produced a sublime performance in a tightly contested first game which kept the fans in Axiata Arena on the edge of their seats, before Hoki-Kobayashi edged the young Indonesians 24-22.
Fajar-Muhammad Rian then raised their play to power past their opponents 21-16 in the second game.
In the decider, it was a neck and neck battle until 5-5 but from there on, Hoki-Kobayashi stepped on the accelerator to claim the title with a 21-9 win.
Hoki-Kobayashi are the second Japanese pair to take the men’s doubles title, after Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda first won it in the 2018 edition defeating compatriots Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe 21-8, 21-10. — Bernama