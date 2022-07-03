Japan's Yugo Kobayashi (R) and Takuro Hoki (R) pose with their gold medals after winning the men's doubles event at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on July 3, 2022. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Reigning world champions Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi survived a rubber game battle against Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto to claim their first Malaysia Open title here today.

Both pairs produced a sublime performance in a tightly contested first game which kept the fans in Axiata Arena on the edge of their seats, before Hoki-Kobayashi edged the young Indonesians 24-22.

Fajar-Muhammad Rian then raised their play to power past their opponents 21-16 in the second game.

In the decider, it was a neck and neck battle until 5-5 but from there on, Hoki-Kobayashi stepped on the accelerator to claim the title with a 21-9 win.

Hoki-Kobayashi are the second Japanese pair to take the men’s doubles title, after Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda first won it in the 2018 edition defeating compatriots Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe 21-8, 21-10. — Bernama