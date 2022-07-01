A staff walks past a logo of football's international governing body FIFA at their headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland May 27, 2015. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 1 — Fifa, world football’s governing body, will receive another US$92 million (RM405.4 million) in compensation for losses sustained in global football corruption schemes, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

In August last year, the department had said Fifa was going to receive US$201 million in compensation for the losses. The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in the schemes and then prosecuted following a probe into years of corruption in world football.

“This distribution of approximately US$92 million as compensation for losses suffered highlights the importance of asset forfeiture as a critical tool in this endeavor,” the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday. — Reuters