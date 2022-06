Germany’s Jule Niemeier and Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit shake hands after their second round match at Wimbledon, London, June 29, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 29 — Second seed Anett Kontaveit was knocked out of Wimbledon today, losing 6-4, 6-0 to Germany’s Julie Niemeier.

Estonia’s Kontaveit has made the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam just once in 29 attempts.

World number 97 Niemeier is into the third round of a major for the first time, where she will tackle Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina or Lesia Tsurenko, another player from the war-torn nation. — AFP