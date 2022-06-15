Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are now expected to play Ruben Jille-Tiles Van Der Lecq after the pair from the Netherlands defeated Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov from France 18-21, 21-17, 21-15. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, June 15 — Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, as expected, qualified for the second round of the 2022 Indonesia Open here today, but not before facing some anxious moments.

In the match played at the Istora Senayan Stadium, the world’s seventh-ranked pair was made to work hard for their 21-18, 11-21, 21-11 win over South Korean pair Kim Gi Jung-Kim Sa Rang, who are ranked 113th in the world.

Aaron-Wooi Yik are now expected to play Ruben Jille-Tiles Van Der Lecq after the pair from the Netherlands defeated Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov from France 18-21, 21-17, 21-15.

However, 2022 German Open champions, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani failed to join their compatriots’ after bowing out tamely to Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto 19-21, 14-21.

In the men’s singles, veteran singles player Liew Daren also did not fare better, losing to Lee Cheuk Yiu from Hong Kong 19-21, 18-21.

Meanwhile, in an all-Malaysian tie in the women’s doubles, the country’s top pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah ousted Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing, 21-12, 21-16.

Pearly-Thinaah will now meet either Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand or fouth-seeded Japanese pair Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota.

Other results (Note: Malaysians unless stated)

Mixed doubles:

Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See bt Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith (ENG) 21-15, 21-16

Chen Tang Jie-Valeree Siow bt Choong Hon Jian-Peck Yen Wei 21-17, 21-14

Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing lost to Mathias Christiansen- Alexandra Boje (DNK) 21-15 21-16 — Bernama