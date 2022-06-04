KOTA KINABALU, June 4 — The formation of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is timely to ensure that Sabah is led by leaders who are well-informed of the political situation in the state, said Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

He said leaders with these criteria were important to ensure that efforts to drive Sabah's development were on the right track and can benefit the people of Sabah.

"The setting up of GRS was voiced at the central level as an effort to ensure that Sabah politics will continue to be led by those who better understand the situation in the state. So, we fully support the establishment of GRS,” he told reporters after meeting with the Bersatu information machinery here tonight.

The GRS coalition consists of Bersatu Sabah, as well as local parties namely Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO).

When asked about the meeting, Wan Saiful said it was a tour to meet with Bersatu information machinery in the state, adding that he had held meetings with the party machinery in Tawau, Sandakan, Ranau and Kota Kinabalu.

"I am going to Beaufort tomorrow. The purpose of this meeting is to explain to them the latest developments in the party and politics at the central level. Apart from that, we will exchange views and share information about (the political situation in) Sabah," he said. — Bernama