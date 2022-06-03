Aaron Chia, who won the men’s doubles bronze medal with Soh Wooi Yik at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said they have been working hard to improve their weaknesses since returning home from the Thailand Open recently. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — What looks like a favourable draw on paper could very well turn out to be a “banana skin” for national men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik when they start their campaign in the June 14-19 Indonesia Open.

That’s because the world number six will be facing familiar “foes” Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, who are ranked 37th in the world, in an all-Malaysian first-round clash at the Istora Stadium in Senayan, Jakarta.

Aaron was quick to point out that they would never underestimate their lower-ranked teammates.

“We have never played against them in any tournament before. They are strong in attack and solid in defence. It’s not easy to play against our own teammates,” he told reporters when met after the training session here, today.

Aaron, who won the men’s doubles bronze medal with Wooi Yik at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said they have been working hard to improve their weaknesses since returning home from the Thailand Open recently.

The shuttler also said that there had been no update from the coaching team as to who will represent the country in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom from July 28-August 8.

However, the Melaka-born shuttler believes that they stand a great chance of competing in their first-ever Commonwealth Games due to their current status as the country’s top pair. — Bernama