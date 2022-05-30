Russia’s Daria Kasatkina returns the ball to Italy’s Camila Giorgi during their women’s singles match on day nine of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris, May 30, 2022. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 30 — Daria Kasatkina booked her place in the French Open quarter-finals for the second time today with a comfortable victory over Italian 28th seed Camila Giorgi.

Russian Kasatkina, seeded 20th, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from Giorgi to win 6-2, 6-2 in only an hour and 20 minutes.

She will face either compatriot Veronika Kudermetova or Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.

“I’m excited about the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, that’s the most important... Who the opponent will be doesn’t matter,” Kasatkina said.

The 25-year-old broke into the world’s top 10 four years ago after reaching the last eight at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon before a slump in form.

But she reached four finals last season to climb back up the rankings and is now one win away from a first Grand Slam semi-final.

Kasatkina made just 10 unforced errors to Giorgi’s 37 in a dominant display on Court Suzanne Lenglen. — AFP